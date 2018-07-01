No one appears to consider Mexico's complicity in this immigrant problem. When people from Central America enter Mexico, they become illegal migrants in that country. Why, then, do not the authorities in Mexico treat them as illegals and proceed to expel them?
Not only do they not, they compound the matter by permitting these illegals to remain in Mexico, and to travel across their entire nation, without interference, in order to sneak into the U.S.
If these people are fleeing Central American countries to escape "violence,"why don't they simply settle down in Mexico, where they would be safe. Why proceed farther, and enter the U.S. illegally?
This gives rise to the processing of the parents, thus causing the separation of families. What's the reason for this so called "processing" in the first place? If they enter illegally the entire family should be returned to Mexico — thus no separation — and permit Mexico to "process" them.
Mexico caused the problem in the first place.
Mexico can then permit them to remain in Mexico or decide to return them to the Central American countries from where they came.
Phil Steffen
Bettendorf