Letter: Migratory bird legislation is being eroded

We have lost nearly three billion birds in North America since 1970, and many species are threatened with extinction. This is due to habitat loss, decline in insect populations, environmental contamination, plastic pollution, power lines and more.

May 9th was Migratory Bird Day, and we should take the opportunity to find ways to save our birds before it’s too late.

The Migratory Bird Act was passed in 1918 to provide protection for our native birds, and this has helped restore populations. However, the current administration has reversed decades of government policy by both Democratic and Republican administrations on the enforcement of this law. Their revised interpretation of the law will make companies immune from prosecution for any unintentional activities that impact migratory birds, such as oil spills and other pollution.

The company BP paid $100 million in fines for the Deepwater Horizon disaster, partly because of this law. You can help save our birds by voting for legislators who want to protect our declining species rather than polluting corporations. You can also take action by keeping pet cats indoors, reducing the use of pesticides in your lawn, increasing native plantings, eliminating single-use plastics, putting dots or film on your windows, and buying shade-grown coffee (bird friendly certified).