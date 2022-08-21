 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Miiler-Meeks blurs with political announcements

On the radio Friday, I heard an advertisement from Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. I thought it was a political ad because it was sandwiched between two other advertisements on that radio program. Miller-Meeks claimed she was fighting every day for America's energy independence, something she claimed we totally achieved but have lost two years ago (a bold statement without one bit of truth to it).

What struck me about the ad was that in the end it was no ad at all. It was an official pronouncement from her in her role as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and paid for by you and I, citizens and taxpayers of the United States.

Once again, Miller-Meeks uses her franking privilege of "communicating" with her constituents at taxpayers' expenses to only promote herself. I've written to the Quad City Times in the past about her use of postcards which use the same advocacy words to promote herself without having anything in those postcards (and now radio advertisements) of substantive value to her constituents.

Don't be fooled by Miller-Meeks' advertising. She won her last election by only six votes in one of the closest races in the country after having losing previous bids to represent us in Congress. Now she is shamelessly using your tax dollars to promote herself just a few months before the general election.

Knock it off, Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. Stop using taxpayer dollars for your "official" pronouncements which have no value or purpose except to promote yourself.

Toby Paone

Davenport

