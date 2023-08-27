Mike Matson has been a steady progressive influence as mayor of Davenport. He has been focused on improving our city for years, spending 11 years as alderman followed by the four years as our mayor. Even his work experience before that, as J-ROTC instructor for Davenport schools, was focused on helping our community.

As mayor, Mike has juggled the multiple issues of flooding and infrastructure needs with the ongoing needs to improve Davenport quality of life. He has dealt with these issues capably and carefully. For example, when violent crime spiked during 2020, he led the city in developing the Group Violence Intervention which went into action in 2022 and initial data has shown a respectable reduction in gun violence and shootings. As a state representative, I have found Mike to be responsive to me at the state level and have felt assured that his focus was on improvement of our community.

324 Main, the collapse of The Davenport apartment building was a tragedy. However, it was a tragedy in the making for decades. My first employment in Davenport in 1979 was in the former Friendly House neighborhood and I saw firsthand the housing issues that were rampant. 324 Main is already becoming a call to action and increased, and more extensive inspections are part of the solution that our mayor is currently employing and seeking the funding to do more.

I cannot think of a better person than Mike Matson to lead us into a positive future. Vote Matson!

Monica Kurth

Davenport