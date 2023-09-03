I am writing this letter in support of Mayor Mike Matson. I feel that during his last two terms of office Mike has done an excellent job. Davenport is a large city. (We don't realize it, but there are not very many cities in the United States greater than 100,000 in population.)

As a result of its size there are many different moving parts and interests. Different areas of town, different ethnic groups, residential development verses business development. In addition, each of the 10 members of the city council have their own priorities and interests. Keeping these variables under control is not a small job. Also, the standard expectations of city government — public safety, street and road repair, garbage pickup, etc. — must be provided.

Mayor Mike Matson has maintained steady control over these variables. The city council gets along reasonably well, public safety is improving, streets are being repaired, and during crises situations Mayor Matson has been an excellent spokesman for our city and handled the situations well, I am very proud of our city and I strongly support Mayor Mike Matson.

Ed Winborn

Davenport