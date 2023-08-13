There is nothing more important than having proven leadership for Davenport. If re-elected Mike Matson would continue to serve with the integrity I have known him for. Due to Mayor Matson's focus on financial stability, the city has a credit rating improvement for the first time in over 20 years.

Mike, an army veteran, proudly served our country for 20 years. Tough times like the derecho, unrest, and COVID proved he can expertly handle difficult situations. Mike also focuses on safe neighborhoods which has reduced gun violence and shootings by almost 40%.

Mike reaches out to county, state and federal officials to secure funding to fix our infrastructure/streets, which brings quality good paying jobs to Davenport. I was proud to work with Mayor Matson when I served in the Iowa legislature. Please join me and reelect Mike Matson for Mayor.

Jim Lykam

Retired State Senator

Davenport