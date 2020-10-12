Letter: Milan Christian Food Pantry is a gift to the community

In June of 2019 attorney Ken Collison gifted his law firm property, 225 E. 1st Street E., Milan to the Milan Christian Food Pantry. The pantry began a renovation project to transform the building from a law office into a working food pantry. The project was completed and operations in the new facility began in May 2020.

Last week, Ken had the opportunity to visit the remodeled building that had been his office for many years. He was overwhelmed with having the opportunity to visit the food pantry from his nursing home residence. It cemented his knowledge that the food pantry is a worthy and needed addition to the Milan area. He was also very impressed with the organization and how it is being managed. He would also like to thank everyone else involvedp for their hard work in the development and operation of the food Pantry.

The Milan Christian Food Pantry is deeply appreciative of Mr. Collinson for his generosity. The new facility is much bigger than the previous location.

Ken’s daughter, Lisa Gannon said, “My father has always supported and given so much to his family and friends when in need, that it was not surprising that he wanted to donate his office property to the community.

Thank you Ken very much, Milan Christian Food Pantry.