I am a recreational biker and follow RAGBRAI in only a general way.
I happened to be at Credit Island Saturday as riders were entering Davenport and had the good fortune to come across some members of the Air Force Cycling Team — great athletes, but even better citizens.
Watching them ride in two-by-two formation through Davenport to the arsenal is a memory I won’t forget. I then checked the RAGBRAI and Air Force Cycling team Facebook pages and found all the wonderful comments from riders who were helped by the team or were just thrilled by meeting them.
The Quad-City Times missed an opportunity to feature this positive event and these great individuals.
Pat Fennelly
Davenport