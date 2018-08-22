There is an unfortunate tendency in the U.S. to treat the idealized American soldier as the ethical authority on nearly every issue. We hear people — Erinn Crane in the Friday's Quad City Times, for example — insist that NFL players are not protesting the flag and the troops through their National Anthem kneeling.
Why is it so important for people to confine the scope of the protest? Why insist that the issue is only police violence within the country, and cannot possibly also involve military violence outside of the country?
There is a history of African American moral leaders making connections between internal and external violence against non-white people. Martin Luther King was a critic of U.S. foreign policy, believing himself to be a hypocrite if he showed concern for injustice in his own country while ignoring injustice perpetrated by the U.S. throughout the world. More recently, philosopher Cornel West has noted that U.S. Christianity has placed the flag (invoked today almost always as a symbol of the military) above the cross (a symbol of non-violent resistance).
There is an unfortunate tendency for white Americans to try and take the edge off of protests by African Americans. When an anthem of war is venerated to the point of compulsion, there will be resistance. And after almost two decades of war, we should be critiquing our culture of militarism, in addition to protesting police violence. To ignore possible connections between them is short-sighted.
Tadd Ruetenik
Davenport