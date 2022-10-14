 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Millennials' votes important

Dear Millennials,

Hopefully, you plan to vote in Nov. 8 election -- your vote is more critical than ever.

However, before you do, please read a letter by the above name that Thom Hartmann wrote to your generation. It can be accessed at this website: https://www.milwaukeeindependent.com/featured/apology-millennials-failing-stop-reagan-revolution-ruined-americas-middle-class/

Though much too lengthy to be contained here, the information will blow your mind… and, hopefully, influence your vote. Thank you. (Other demographics may also find it interesting.)

J. L. Herrity

Clinton

