Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully good jumbo shrimp or the bitter sweetness of being alone together. An example much closer to home is Iowa's Congressional Representative Dr. Marionette Miller-Meeks.

What else can one call a physician who spreads medical advice with no basis in fact or research, as Dr. Miller-Meeks did when she advocated for the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID. Or her insistence that children do not transmit COVID, despite multiple studies and actual cases showing the opposite? Or Miller-Meeks cosigning abortion ban legislation that does not include exceptions for the life of the mother?

What else can one call a representative whose first act was fighting to exclude the ballots of her constituents? Or a representative who voted against infrastructure investments and federal community funding yet claims credit for delivering the funding at events in her district? Or a representative who voted against the historic investment in green energy, but calls herself a champion of clean energy? Or A Representative who voted against Medicare negotiating for lower prescription drug prices, yet claims responsibility for lower prices to AARP?

What else can one call a veteran who votes against healthcare for American veterans exposed to toxic burn pits? Or a veteran who spread disinformation about veterans losing benefits on her social media?

Representative Miller-Meeks' record is pretty ugly, but one oxymoron fits her even better: early retirement.

Jim West

Clinton