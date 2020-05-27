Letter: Miller-Meeks deserves our vote
Mariannette Miller-Meeks is exactly the candidate we need to represent the distinct needs of our district in Congress. Mariannette is energized, level-headed, confident and has the ability to listen, empathize and communicate with her fellow Iowans. Mariannette is a person of the people, not a politician.

With a small business owner in our family, the struggles and challenges that our state’s small businesses are currently experiencing are a top concern of mine. It is imperative that we elect a representative like Mariannette who has a small business background and who understands the vital role that small businesses play in our communities and economy.

Mariannette’s career in healthcare also provides her with the knowledge required to deal with current healthcare concerns. It shouldn’t be a novel idea for a physician to have a seat at the table when it comes to reforming our  healthcare system. I believe Mariannette will have a seat at the head of that table, leading the way with effective ideas and solutions.

As a former teacher, education is something I believe candidates have not placed in the forefront. However, Mariannette understands the importance of education and what it means for our future workforce and economy. She is dedicated to preparing our workforce for the 21st century through skills training, apprenticeships and advanced education.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks is the most qualified to advocate for Iowans in our 2nd District. She deserves our vote of confidence.

Mary Shelton

Bettendorf

