Letter: Miller-Meeks embraces the fringe

Rep. Miller-Meeks used the word “tyranny” to defend Ukraine from Russia, but in a room filled with her yard signs, she seems sympathetic to tyranny in the U.S. There the Three Percenters flag and 1776 flag are displayed by her campaign manager, Elliott Husbands, on his Twitter page.

Tyranny has only one meaning.

Recently, Miller-Meeks said, “If speaking out against Russia’s war crimes and the continued spread of authoritarianism and tyranny under President Putin results in sanctions, then I am proud to wear this sanction …”.

Similarly, the Three Percenters are part of a militia movement who claim to protect Americans from government tyranny according to the Anti-Defamation League.

That dangerous ideology was designed to tear down our democracy, the U.S. Constitution, and the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

By her own admission, Miller-Meeks has visited the prisoners who ransacked the U.S. Capitol. Sadly, five people were killed during the insurrection. By visiting those prisoners, she downplays the seriousness of the violence that took place.

Further, in another tactic also used by authoritarian regimes like Russia, Miller-Meeks supports voter suppression in the U.S.

She praised shortened voting hours in Iowa by claiming they are “modernized” election laws. She twice voted against legislation created to expand voting rights for Americans.

It defies rational thinking that Miller-Meeks criticizes the tyranny by Russia but on the flip side, espouses tyranny in the U.S.

Our new 1st District needs Christina Bohannan. Please join me in voting for her in November.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty

