Letter: Miller-Meeks had a chance

Mariannette Miller-Meeks had a chance to do her job, but she chose not to. Now that it is time for the citizens to judge her on her performance, Miller- Meeks campaign is trying to win by lying about her opponent because she has a non-existent record to run on.

Had she done her job she could have used that in her campaign. But she didn’t. She knows it and so do the voters. Miller-Meeks chose to be a party puppet and stand in the way of much needed progress — voting against infrastructure bills not once but twice. She also voted against the CHIPs Act that is bringing needed chip manufacturing back to our shores and against veterans health care.

The issues are too important and our representation too vital to continue to let a party puppet continue to hold the seat. She was given a chance and failed miserably.

Now is the time to put someone who will truly represent us in that seat — Christina Bohannan.

Carol Bradley

West Liberty