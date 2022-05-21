Letter:Miller-Meeks has a cloudy record on health care

Last November, Rep. Miller-Meeks told Radio Iowa that she opposed Medicare drug price controls because it “interferes with the doctor-patient relationship.”

She recently told KCCI Des Moines she wants to continue “that work” to lower prescription drug prices. Which is it?

She also told KCCI, “It was really a desire to improve health care, both access and cost, while affording choice that pushed me in the direction of politics….”

Miller-Meeks, in 2014, opposed the Affordable Care Act currently covering 23 million Americans.

Also, a catastrophic Medicare voucher system that Miller-Meeks has favored for years would limit coverage resulting in significant morbidity and mortality especially for that cohort.

Further, she said: “I found that having a voice of a physician — and also someone who comes from my background— a veteran as well as a doctor as well as a nurse, that has been very helpful in passing legislation.”

Miller-Meeks has never voted to pass helpful legislation. She even voted against burn pit legislation leaving her fellow vets sick and suffering.

She used her voice as a physician to make false statements about Covid, such as, 1) "We have known for over a year that children don’t transmit the virus"…." A family friend contracted Covid from their young son via school.

No matter what profession Miller-Meeks claims she is, she lacks the honesty and sincerity her constituents deserve.

We have an opportunity in November to change direction by voting for Christina Bohannan who will prioritize constituents with the authenticity we are entitled to.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0