Letter: Miller-Meeks is pro-choice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mariannette Miller-Meeks says she's 'pro-choice' in a 2018 video. "I’m also Catholic. I am pro-choice…” and decisions should be left to "providers, the doctor and the patients." But the baby has no say! Her campaign insists that she is 100% pro-life and pointed to her voting record in support of the Life Amendment and voting to defund Planned Parenthood.

A careful examination of this statement shows she is a slick politician, hiding behind half-truths and distortions. Her 100% pro-life voting record statement is a distortion of the truth. The Life Amendment is not pro-life. A careful reading shows that it will not save one life or stop one abortion.

Voting to defund Planned Parenthood is a half-truth. She can say whatever she wants about this vote, but the truth will never be known. Was her vote cast knowing that it would pass no matter how she voted, giving her political cover? Was it really a balanced budget vote and nothing to do with abortion? Only she knows the truth.

She is using what could easily be called "swamp speak" — saying what the voters want to hear for her own personal gain; talking like the establishment rather than admitting what numerous facts, over almost 12 years, tell us about her: Miller-Meeks is pro-choice.