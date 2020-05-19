Letter: Miller-Meeks listens

There are too many positive things I could say about congressional candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks to put into one letter. Mariannette is highly intelligent, hardworking and able to overcome adversity. This is evidenced by her background as a physician, veteran and state senator. Aside from those aspects, I wanted to take the time to point out an important characteristic that will serve Mariannette well in Congress.
While serving Ottumwa as an ophthalmologist, Mariannette dealt with every patient who sought her medical expertise fairly and with the utmost care regardless of their political orientation. She was able to provide excellent health care because she was willing to listen to the concerns of her patients and work with them to provide solutions to their health concerns. Aren’t those exactly the kind of positive qualities we should expect our congressional representative to exhibit when dealing with the distinct concerns of our district?
Mariannette’s healthcare career indicates that she will not be dismissive of her constituents, her congressional colleagues and most certainly not of President Trump. As a doctor she was taught to acknowledge the ideas and concerns of those she was tasked with caring for. That’s not to say that she will be beholden to others. Instead she will listen and use her political acumen and intelligence to make informed conservative decisions for the 2nd District.
We need Mariannette’s intelligence, ability to listen and concern for others to guarantee that the best decisions are made for Iowans.
Harold W. Miller MD
Bettendorf
