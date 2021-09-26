Letter: Miller-Meeks shows hypocrisy

This is in response to Rep. Miller-Meeks' call for Biden to resign.
Would she have called for Bush to resign for getting the U.S. into war with Iraq? That's been called one of America's biggest blunders. Thousands of lives were lost in that debate.
Miller-Meeks didn't ask Trump to resign for his indifference to a world-side pandemic resulting in countless deaths.
What did she think of Trump at a news conference at Helsinki, Finland, side by side with Putin? Trump declared to the world that he believed Putin was not involved in interfering with our election. This was despite evidence otherwise by our own intelligence people. Trump's comment felt to me like treason. It was so shameful and unpatriotic.
Does Miller-Meeks think the mob who attached our Capital Jan. 6, instigated by Trump, was justified in their actions because she too believes Trump won the election and somehow Biden stole it from him? This was the biggest lie from the most prolific liar and yet he remains unscratched.
Trump was impeached twice for offenses that Republicans just won't own up to. I hope he will eventually be held accountable for his actions and I hope Miller-Meeks will be defeated in the next election. She doesn't represent me.
Mary Noel
Bettendorf