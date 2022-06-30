Letter: Miller-Meeks supports life

Friday, June 24, 2022, will be celebrated as the day that millions of innocent lives were saved across America. As a mother, my kids are my whole world, and this landmark decision published by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade will give millions of other children the opportunity to live.

As we turn the page into a new chapter of our lives, one where abortion is left up to the states, we must support our fearless leaders who champion the pro-life mission. Congresswoman Miller-Meeks has been a fighter for the pro-life movement during her career as a doctor and legislator.

During her career, she has fought to protect innocent life, provide resources to new mothers, expand access to contraceptives, and provide both support and access to adoption services. With A ratings and endorsements from Susan B. Anthony and National Right to Life, I am confident that Congresswoman Miller-Meeks will continue to be the fighter we need in Congress for life and the rest of Southeastern Iowa.

Come November, I will be voting for Dr. Miller-Meeks, and I encourage supporters of the pro-life movement to do the same.

Bev Heidgerken

Davenport

