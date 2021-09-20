 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Miller-Meeks supports voter suppression
topical

Letter: Miller-Meeks supports voter suppression

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has supported a few House votes, but not the legislation that matters most. House Democrats passed the "John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021" without Republicans. It’s the second time Miller-Meeks has opposed expanded voting rights legislation, voting against the "For the People Act."

Miller-Meeks favors restricting voting rights. She calls it "modernized" election laws. Recently, Miller-Meeks asserted, "Thank goodness Iowa changed election law … you’ve done the right things."

What an insult to Americans and the legacy of the statesman and U.S. Rep. John Lewis. In 1964, as a civil rights activist, he began Freedom Summer, a campaign to register Black voters in Mississippi. In 1965, Lewis was nearly killed by police walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge demonstrating peacefully for voting rights in what is known as "Bloody Sunday."

We’ve walked down this road before. Too many people have died for the right to vote. You can call it whatever you want, congresswoman. The bottom line is, voters will decide,and "we shall overcome."

Conversely, Christina Bohannan, newly minted second-District Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, will do a superb job in Congress. The list of bills she sponsored in the Iowa Legislature demonstrates her integrity.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Remember

Last Saturday, Sept. 11, I wept as I raised the American flag to half-staff. I wept for America on this day of remembrance for the thousands o…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Clichés

How to make me immediately stop reading your letter to the editor in one easy step: Use a clichéd pejorative to describe people of the party y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News