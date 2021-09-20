Letter: Miller-Meeks supports voter suppression

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has supported a few House votes, but not the legislation that matters most. House Democrats passed the "John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021" without Republicans. It’s the second time Miller-Meeks has opposed expanded voting rights legislation, voting against the "For the People Act."
Miller-Meeks favors restricting voting rights. She calls it "modernized" election laws. Recently, Miller-Meeks asserted, "Thank goodness Iowa changed election law … you’ve done the right things."
What an insult to Americans and the legacy of the statesman and U.S. Rep. John Lewis. In 1964, as a civil rights activist, he began Freedom Summer, a campaign to register Black voters in Mississippi. In 1965, Lewis was nearly killed by police walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge demonstrating peacefully for voting rights in what is known as "Bloody Sunday."
We’ve walked down this road before. Too many people have died for the right to vote. You can call it whatever you want, congresswoman. The bottom line is, voters will decide,and "we shall overcome."
Conversely, Christina Bohannan, newly minted second-District Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, will do a superb job in Congress. The list of bills she sponsored in the Iowa Legislature demonstrates her integrity.
Dave Bradley
West Liberty