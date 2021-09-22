Letter: Miller-Meeks tweet shows her partisanship

If Republican U.S. Rep Mariannette Miller-Meeks wants to retweet "Biden Orders VA to Withhold Health Benefits from Unvaccinated Veterans" that is her choice. But to also say "If true, this is insane?" Original tweet from Delaware Ohio News included disclaimers on its site, "Everything on the website is made up. Do not rely on anything said here." Doesn't she have better things to do with her time besides retweeting fake news? Or is her dislike for Democrats winning out here.
Joyce Miller
Davenport