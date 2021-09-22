Letter: Miller-Meeks tweet was 'insane'

I couldn’t believe it when I read that Rep. Miller-Meeks retweeted the fake news article that “Biden Orders VA To Withhold Health Benefits from Unvaccinated Veterans.” It was an item originally posted on the satirical website, Delaware Ohio News. Reportedly, Miller-Meeks retweeted this story to 11,000 of her followers, adding “if true, this is insane.” As a vaccinated veteran, such an order wouldn’t apply to me, but I was concerned about how it might affect my Vietnam-era former comrades. I had to check it out myself at www.delawareohionews.com

One of the site’s many disclaimers plainly states, “Everything on this website is made up.” You only need to read a few sentences before you realize how ridiculous this article is. For example, one of the quotes falsely attributed to President Biden concludes “….If this doesn’t make sense to you, have a little faith. There is great honor in doing what you’re told.” Another falsely attributed quote includes “….If you walk into a VA hospital for cancer treatment and aren’t vaccinated, the shot will go up your behind before you start chemo.” There are others.