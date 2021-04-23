 Skip to main content
Letter: Miller-Meeks voted against fair pay for women
Second-District Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks voted against the Paycheck Fairness Act (HR 7), an amendment to the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 that created a minimum wage under FDR.

The Paycheck Fairness Act “addresses wage discrimination on the basis of sex,...”. Specifically, it limits an employer's defense that a pay differential is based on a factor other than sex.

Additionally, Miller-Meeks introduced an amendment to HR 7, providing a “safe harbor” for employers against trial lawyer abuses. Seriously? Women still make only 82 cents for every dollar paid to men. For women of color, it’s worse. Her attempt at creating a loophole is indefensible after years of congressional legislation attempting to close the wage gap. Lost revenue means less Social Security and retirement savings.

Notably, in February, Miller-Meeks voted against a minimum wage hike (HR 1319) for Americans making a miserly $7.25/hour including the budget resolution that advanced the legislation in Congress.

Whose American dream did she say she’s fighting for? Certainly not ours!

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City

