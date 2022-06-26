Letter: Miller-Meeks

I am disappointed to hear that in a 2020 department-wide email, Democratic Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan used her position as a law professor at the University of Iowa to encourage students to support the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a far-left organization that supports defunding the police. Not only does the Minnesota Freedom Fund use donations to further their anti-police agenda, but they also use donations to pay the bail of dangerous criminals in the name of “justice.”
Just last August, those donations enabled the group to bail out an alleged domestic abuser named George Howard. Two weeks after Howard was released, he shot a man dead on the highway in a fit of road rage. Absolutely sickening.
I don’t want a congresswoman who recklessly promotes left-wing criminal bail funds to college students like Christina Bohannan. The safety of our communities is not something to play games with. I will proudly be voting for Mariannette Miller-Meeks this fall.
Bryan Zarn
Davenport