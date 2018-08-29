After reading the Monday's paper, I decided enough was enough. I couldn’t go another hour without arguing that Rich Miller does not belong on the Quad-City Times' Opinion page. He belongs somewhere else buried between the ag report and used cars.
Miller doesn’t have an opinion. He just reports, in long tedious paragraphs, devoid of any feeling or passion, what transpired in Springfield, Chicago and sometimes Des Moines.
Boring.
The headline on his column on Monday was “Pritzker needs more than ‘I’m not him.’” It was a pretty good headline and against my better judgement, I plowed through it all, finally coming to the second to last paragraph where I found the basis for headline. A one liner. I felt cheated. The Times expected me to drag myself through all that minutia, that had not a thing to do with the headline. Shame on the Times.
To make things worse, I think Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander writes the best, most passionate and exciting editorials I have ever read. I don’t always agree, but I always learn something and admire the guts it took to put it out there. Jon has an opinion; Rich, not so much. And to put them on the same page is a real travesty.
Hugh Stafford
Bettendorf