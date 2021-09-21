 Skip to main content
Letter: Milley is a patriot
Thank goodness for Gen. Mark Milley! It’s wonderful to know somebody was keeping an eye out for the country’s safety, while Trump was devolving into a muttering, stuttering, spewing glob of hatred — both about the election he lost and trying to rationalize the events of January 6 as just citizens exercising their right to freedom of speech. General Milley was only doing what he took an oath for, to “protect (the U.S.) from all invaders, foreign and domestic.”

And General Milley is not alone, as we were assured by “Anonymous” a year or so ago, “there is an adult in the room,” which Trump did and continues to need in order to prevent his doing too much damage, more than he already has.

Sherri Lawton

Milan

