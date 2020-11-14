Letter: Mind control

Here is an excerpt from the book "Mass Control" by Jim Keith, regarding 1950s researcher Dr. Donald Cameron's chamber of horrors: He "...set about turning patients into zombies ... using a variety of grizzly techniques. These included dosing patients with Thorazine, Nubutal, and Seconal, then giving them amphetamines to wake them up. At that point they would be blasted with electroshocks administered at voltages forty times greater than what was considered to be safe by most practitioners of the time."

My grandmother was chemically lobotomized at the state hospital in East Moline in the 1950s. She reverted to a child, and spoke only French repeatedly, her native language.

My point is although the techniques of mind control aren't as gruesome, the effects are the same, with the TV, video games and radio frequencies, including 5G, programming young and old alike. One only has to look around you. I recommend the book " The Invisible Rainbow", by Arthur Firstenberg, free on LBRY.

Tom Keith

Moline

