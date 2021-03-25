Letter: Misinformation

Misinforming the public is a problem. So is misinforming the public when arguing that the public should not be misinformed, as in Jay Ambrose’s column on March 17 about the American Rescue Plan Act.

First, it begins with hyperboles and oversimplifications of what "progressives" say.

Second, it says it does a "Fact check: Just 9% of its funding had anything to do with COVID-19 health measures."

No source or citation was given for this claim.

A Google search shows that this 9% number was said in a speech and tweeted by Representative Ted Budd, a North Carolina Republican.

The number itself was fact-checked, and it is very misleading. It suggests the other things in the bill are not related to the COVID-19 crisis. However, according to PolitiFact, while it is accurate that 9% of the funds are going toward vaccines, personal protective equipment and resources for the medical field, much of the rest is going to COVID-related health concerns if not "measures." I would argue that the funds going to ensure people, including children, have enough money to eat or pay for healthcare or keep their small businesses going are health- and survival-related.