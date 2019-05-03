Times writer Linda Cook, reporting on Sunday's informational meeting at Lourdes, gave a misleading headline: "St. John Vianney and Our Lady of Lourdes may merge."
That is just one of five options under consideration. Having attended both meetings I came away very impressed with the openness and the extensive scope of the presentation.
Unlike similar gatherings, it struck me that no one came with a secret agenda. The Catholic community should be grateful for that and the collaboration shown by Father Vrba and Father Crossen in bringing the parishes closer than they've been in years.
I also thank Nikki Gartner, committee members from both churches and those of Our Lady of the River as well. Let's hope the feasibility study will be as productive and worthwhile in determining future direction.
Tom Luton
Bettendorf