Letter: Misleading polls

Recently, two Gallup surveys on abortion indicate how mixed Americans are on the subject.
When asked if Roe v. Wade should be overturned, only 32% agreed and 58% disagreed. Ten percent could not decide.
Upon further questioning, only 32% believe that abortion should be legal in all circumstances; 67% disagree. Forty-eight percent of the 67% say abortion should be legal in certain circumstances while 19% say it should be illegal in all circumstances.
So, why do only one-third of Americans want Roe overturned? Because most of us falsely believe that Roe does not permit abortion on demand. But it does! And Gallup knows that.
Gallup admits that support for abortion falls off dramatically after the first trimester. One can surmise that the average American does not want an outright ban because that would make abortions during the early stages of pregnancy illegal. Hence, the reluctance to overturn Roe.
But the average American is also unhappy with totally unrestricted abortions, which is basically what Roe permits. No one can make an informed decision on any subject unless he/she has all the facts. Get a sonogram before your abortion and remove all doubt.
Mike Steffen
Moline