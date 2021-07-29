 Skip to main content
Letter: Misplaced priorities
Over and over, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks states that clean water is a priority. The House voted and, sure enough, her priority went down the drain along with the steady flow of contaminants, undetected. Voting against regulating dangerous chemicals in our food and drinking water in the "PFAS Action Act of 2021" she neglected her constituents again.

The 2nd District cities of Bettendorf and Davenport contain the second highest concentrations nationwide of the man-made chemicals known as PFAS. According to testing commissioned by the Environmental Working Group, the contaminated water does not breakdown and it’s dangerously harmful to our health. More consistent findings by the EPA found higher cholesterol levels.

Had Iowa Republicans, Miller-Meeks, Rep. Ashley Hinson and Rep. Randy Feenstra, supported the legislation and protected their constituents as we expect, they would have allowed the EPA to begin regulating the chemicals and cleaning up contamination. With 23 Republicans voting in favor, Democrats passed the legislation 218-183.

The point is, Miller-Meeks makes claims that sound good but it mostly ends right there. Her statement in her recent op-ed from the "Oskaloosa Herald" confirms her mendacity: "In a time of deep partisanship, clean water should be an obvious policy area where lawmakers can collaborate." Hmm. One would think so. But she has no such intention.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty

