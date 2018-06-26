I am in disbelief that the Quad City Times chose to shun the recent Miss Iowa Scholarship Program by not providing coverage of this outstanding event. Hundreds of people came to Davenport to watch three consecutive nights of competition at the Adler Theatre last week and the only coverage your paper gave this outstanding event was a short column about our winner’s platform!
Twenty two talented and intelligent young ladies were in town competing for the opportunity to represent the state of Iowa for the next year as Miss Iowa 2018! The Miss Iowa Scholarship Program is patterned after the Miss America Program which is the largest scholarship program in the world for women!
Shame on you ... negative press makes the front page. When educated, talented, empowered young women are in town bringing their families and friends along, they deserve a warm welcome and newspaper coverage!
These ladies visited our local Friendly House to interact with the children, Senior Star and Ridgecrest Retirement Village hosted these ladies and were entertained with the contestants’ talent performances. Bettendorf Rotary, Davenport Kiwanis, and the Davenport Noon Optimist Clubs hosted the ladies for lunches and got a preview of their talent presentations. Meals were packaged for Kids Against Hunger, flags were displayed on Flag Day, patients were visited at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where were your writers and photographers during the week? Meals were donated by a variety of local restaurants for the young ladies competing for the title of Miss Iowa 2018, the fourteen Outstanding Teen Contestants and the five judges. You missed a great opportunity for some positive interaction throughout the Quad Cities! Shame on you!
Congratulations to Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, Miss Iowa 2018 and Cali Wilson, Iowa’s Outstanding Teen!
Sandy Koester
Davenport
Editor's note: Koester, is Miss Contestant Coordinator of Miss Iowa Scholarship Program.