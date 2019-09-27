This is in response to Mardel H. Peters' "Missing headstones,” letter to the editor, published Sept. 22.
We are sure that it would be very upsetting to think that someone has taken your family’s headstone. It is unfortunate that a call was not made to the cemetery so we could gather more information and resolve any confusion.
It can be very difficult if not nearly impossible to be able to find locations of people buried in the cemetery only having a first name and general location of where they are believed to be buried. We searched our records for the first names of Theodore, Emma and Elmer and scoured our records to try to locate all the people with those first names buried in the area described. If it is the Bluedorn headstone that Mardel Peters is searching for, we can assure her that it is still in the same location in the cemetery.
It is not uncommon for people to think that we have moved a headstone when they cannot find it as easily as in the past.
If Mardel Peters will contact our office, we would be happy to personally escort her to her family’s grave sites.
Carvel and Barbara Morgan
Fairmount Cemetery
Davenport