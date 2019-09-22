{{featured_button_text}}

I was reading the Fairmount Cemetery article on Sept. 10, and so I drove through the cemetery. I was curious. They really cleaned out the area.

Driving just past the maintenance building is where my Grandpa Theodore and Grandma Emma and Uncle Elmer, their son (my uncle), have been located since the late 1950’s. Their big headstone plus their three little headstones are gone. Who knows how long ago this happened.

I don’t understand how they are allowed to take away tombstones where your family has been buried all these years. Thank God my parents aren’t buried there. I’m not going there, either.

No, I didn’t go to the office. So now I’m crabbing to you.

Mardel H. Peters

Davenport

