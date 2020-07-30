Letter: Missing the mark

The July 23rd article, "Farmers rip Hart for backing limits on livestock production" completely misses the mark on what the Farm System Reform Act would do for our rural communities and farmers. To be clear, the hog industry in Iowa needs to be reformed in order for family farmers to survive. Sen. Rozenboom is misguided and incorrect in his claims about the Farm System Reform Act.

In fact, the explosion of factory farms has forced over 80% of independent Iowa hog farms to shutter. This "get big or get out" system has hollowed out rural communities, forcing residents to leave for job opportunities and main street businesses to close their doors. Farm income has plummeted, our shared air and water are degraded, and the safety of our food is at risk. None of this was inevitable — it’s a result of bad public policy and corporate power. And a few big corporations like Smithfield and Tyson have profited tremendously from it.