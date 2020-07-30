Letter: Missing the mark

The July 23rd article, "Farmers rip Hart for backing limits on livestock production" completely misses the mark on what the Farm System Reform Act would do for our rural communities and farmers. To be clear, the hog industry in Iowa needs to be reformed in order for family farmers to survive. Sen. Rozenboom is misguided and incorrect in his claims about the Farm System Reform Act.
In fact, the explosion of factory farms has forced over 80% of independent Iowa hog farms to shutter. This "get big or get out" system has hollowed out rural communities, forcing residents to leave for job opportunities and main street businesses to close their doors. Farm income has plummeted, our shared air and water are degraded, and the safety of our food is at risk. None of this was inevitable — it’s a result of bad public policy and corporate power. And a few big corporations like Smithfield and Tyson have profited tremendously from it.
This article fails to acknowledge the Farm System Reform Act was written with Iowa’s independent family farmers in mind. The bill includes key market reforms to make it possible for independent farms to compete with corporate factory farms, and also includes $100 billion to help transition contract growers into more sustainable forms of agriculture. Iowa was a diverse, healthy agriculture state before the mass expansion of factory farming. With the Farm System Reform Act, Iowa can be a diverse, healthy agriculture state for generations to come.
Emma Schmit
Rockwell City, Iowa
Cody Atkinson
Kansas City, Mo.
(Schmit is Iowa organizer for Food & Water Action, an advocacy group based in Washington, D.C. Atkinson is national policy and national political director for Family Farm Action, an advocacy group based in Nevada, Missouri.)
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!