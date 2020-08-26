Letter: Missing the point

If there was a way to check whether the vote counting officials correctly recorded your vote, and let you correct mistakes just like the credit card companies and all the other online shops and social media allow, there would be less foreign election meddling/fraud fear about no identification/mail-in voting.

Right now, no-identification/mail-in voting is the same as not being allowed to see the list of charges on your credit card or bank statement. See why it's a huge fake-vote risk?

The best no identification/mail-in vote technology is just like the best umbrella and the rain. Yes, it works, but only so far, and after that opinions about it don't matter: Folks with enough money and dedication can generate fake votes and not get caught in exactly the same fashion as all those rioters got away with looting and burning all those stores and "occupying" police headquarters. Folks who want you to think this is "about funding the post office" are really missing the point and taking you with them.