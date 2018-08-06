We all feel compassion for the family of Molly Tibbets, and have hope that she will be found safe and sound. We have been told she is a bright, strong young woman. I wonder though, why hasn't such great community effort been mobilized for all the indigenous girls and women who are missing in Iowa.
Please educate yourself about this issue. It is a horrific situation and should be brought to light by the media. What a wonderful world it would be if we cared about all people; especially those who were here long before everyone else came.
One must remember how this republic was built. True American history is a shameful read. And by ignoring the missing indigenous women we continue the behavior of our beginnings. Shamefully unacceptable. Iowa, where the tall corn grows and Iowans are touted to be such decent human beings. How can that be true if we ignore the loss of these young girls and women. Again, there is a threat that looms over our indigenous sisters. What will compassionate Iowans do? And why is the media silent on this awful issue?
Genevieve Rafferty, Jr
Davenport