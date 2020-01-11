Letter: MLB wants to grow baseball

In the Quad-City Times, a recent article, "Gov. Reynolds concerned with baseball contraction plan," Governor Kim Reynolds inaccurately portrays Major League Baseball’s position in its proposed modernization of the playing agreement with Minor League Baseball.

MLB wants to grow baseball, not eliminate clubs. We have made clear to Minor League Baseball during negotiations that there is a plan for every Minor League club to continue operations with support from MLB.

Our proposal also includes paying players more and modernizing training and facilities for minor leaguers.

MLB is committed to protecting baseball in communities nationwide, and across Iowa, which is why we have subsidized Minor League operations at a rate of hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the past decade. Our goal is to modernize the minors by improving pay and working conditions for minor leaguers and helping players develop into the next generation of big league stars.

However, Minor League Baseball owners have refused to bear any portion of the contemplated cost increases for improving facilities, working conditions and pay. Instead, they’ve indicated that they would prefer to simply eliminate franchises.