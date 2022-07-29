Letter: Mobilize, Republicans

Now that the primaries are over, it is time for Republicans to celebrate and march united to a great victory of truth and light in the November elections. It is time to turn out and support all the great patriots of the First Amendment that we have just elected to restore the Land of Lincoln to peace and prosperity with safety and security in our streets and neighborhoods. "We the People" have all been damaged by the unholy stain of the tryanny of the Pritzker/Biden/Fauci government during the pandemic. It is time to restore the power of the First Amendment: Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Speech, Freedom to Assemble, Freedom to Petition our Grievances, and Freedom of the Conservative Press. They were all taken away by an unrighteous government during the pandemic. Churches were closed, your speech was censored by Big Tech, you were threatened with incarceration if you protested lockdowns and mandates. It is time to flood the Rock Island County GOP chairman with volunteer help and the events of the Republican Party with your voices and get loud, Illinois. Ministers, pastors, deacons and elders need to lead the march to freedom and liberty. Let the world hear the Land of Lincoln and our shouts for liberty and freedom. I invite all voters; Democrats, Republicans and Independents, to stop being serfs to the political elite and become momma bears and grizzly dads for peace and prosperity and safety and security.