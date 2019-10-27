Today's 21st century classroom looks a lot different than it did 30 years ago. Across the state, students are entering schools every day faced with traumatic issues as well as heavy mental burdens created by the technology explosion of social media.
Student behaviors in a classroom have changed because of these traumatic issues. Today's students need more positive influences to help navigate and stand strong in the face of these issues, both in and out of school.
Therefore, it is time for communities to reach out and support mental health by supporting and/or implementing mental health programs in our schools and communities to support positive learning environments in our classrooms. Adults both in and out of our schools can be influential models to help our students successfully cope with the pressures of today and the future.
Perhaps we can be that individual adult who influences or models positive behaviors that will make a lasting impact on a student's life.
Linda Puls and the
ISEA Retired Committee
DeWitt