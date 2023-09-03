Donald Trump: “I could stand in the middle of Manhattan on Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and never lose any of my voters.”

Wow, what does this say about his supporters, and I guess, what it means to Trump is he can break the law and he will always get an “out of jail free card” no matter what he does.

I am amazed at how far we of come as a divided and partisan nation that the Republicans are willing to look the other way, as our democracy was almost dismantled, as Trump did everything possible to deny the will of voters to hang onto the presidency and power.

Never in our history has a past president ever been indicted once, let alone four times. If you still think this is a “witch hunt” let me remind you the indictments came about because grand juries indicted him after hearing the facts and not Biden, the U.S. Attorney General or the attorney generals from each state. The government brought the charges, but it was a group of citizens who moved forward with the indictments.

There was a time when the Republican Party stood for less government intrusion, fiscal responsibility, family values and a strong military. I long for the day for these values to again be the center piece of their agenda. The “silent majority,” moderate Republicans need to speak up and point out the moral bankruptcy of the Trump era and take back the party of Lincoln.

Dan Portes

Davenport