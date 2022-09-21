Letter: Moline cheering section shows no class

At the Moline-Rock Island high school football game last Friday night, I just heard the worst display of sportsmanship in my many years of watching football games. In the third quarter, a Rocky player was down on the field, possibly injured, and the Moline cheering section yelled, "Why so quiet, why so quiet?" presumably to the Rocky student section. Did they expect that Rocky fans would be cheering when their player might possibly be injured? What if a Moline player was down instead, and the Rocky fans yelled the same thing? They'd likely be offended.

Possibly they didn't see the incident, which took place very near their section. But they should have been watching the game instead of being concerned about Rocky's level of spirit.

Luckily the player walked off the field, albeit gingerly. But what if something really traumatic happened, like Travis Hearn's injury in 2006? Hearn's tragedy could have happened to a Moline player just as easily.

I didn't mind Moline's pompous cheers throughout the game, as their team is very good. But this chant was sick and heartless.

Remember, karma is a bear. What goes around comes around.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island