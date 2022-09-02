Letter: Moline needs a sculpture park

We as a community need to change the landscape of Moline to embrace our diverse cultures and what we have to offer those who visit our great city. To strive forward in creating a sculpture park unique to the Quad Cities to enjoy and share with others the beauty of the arts. Creating a park that compliments the new bridge and share the beauty of the Mississippi river and wildlife, with tree-lined walking paths and a pond to enjoy in summer and ice skating in winter, a walkout landing over the river for eagle and wildlife watching, a bandshell for concerts and plays in the park and for Quad Cities Ballet to dance under the stars and to line the park with surrounding apartments, restaurants and shops with an electronic billboard advertising current events in the Quad-Cities and to rent space on the billboard to local businesses for advertising.