Letter: Moline needs better coverage

I’ve been a Dispatch subscriber for many years and subscribed to the QC Times for some time also. The Dispatch was known as a conservative news source, whereas the Times leaned liberal. I like getting different points of view, as well as getting Moline government coverage. When the Dispatch was bought out by the Times, my fear was that I would lose Moline government coverage and just get one point of view. That fear has been realized.

Before the last Moline Mayoral election, the Dispatch spent significant time and space condemning Mayor Acri and certain members of the City Council, while promoting Sangeetha Rayapati, and her hand-picked Aldermen, all of whom won. Moline elections are non-partisan; however, many voters look deeper as to whether candidates lean liberal or conservative. Mayor Rayapati and the four elected Aldermen lean liberal. The four remaining Aldermen mostly lean conservative.

Since the election, coverage of the Moline City Council has been minimal, thus depriving subscribers and citizens of what’s transpiring with their city. An example is that the Moline City Council voted to change the ward boundaries, thus changing the Alderman for some voters. I’ve seen nothing in the Dispatch reporting this or explain the boundaries of the new wards. What I have seen is considerable coverage criticizing a conservative Alderman (up for re-election next year) for looking into a situation that appeared at odds with his knowledge of the contract. We subscribers and citizens deserve better!

Robert Lazenby

Moline