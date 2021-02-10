Letter: Moline needs change

I was born and raised in Moline. I moved away for college and grad school, but I moved back to my beloved hometown in July, and I am appalled by the state of our city administration. Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri is failing her citizens and the hundreds of employees that work to make Moline a great place to live, work and play.

Almost 20 city employees have left their positions due to funding cuts, poor management and a toxic work environment. One of the most concerning positions that is currently vacant is the health inspector. Our former health inspector left because management was threatening to lay him off, which was a ridiculous move because he brought in a profit for the city.

Sarah Hayden, a reporter for this newspaper, wrote a full article about this issue in November 2020.

We’ve gone six months now without a city health inspector, but I don’t blame him for leaving his position. No one should have to work in an environment where they fear being laid off.

In addition to creating a toxic work environment through poor leadership, I feel that Acri and council members are misusing taxpayer dollars. They have voted in recent council meetings to contract out municipal work.