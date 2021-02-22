Letter: Moline needs change

Sangeetha Rayapati is a proven representative of our community. We can count on her professionalism, smart money management and willingness to listen to her fellow Moliner.

An educator, nurse and resident with children in the Moline School District, she witnesses what our education system needs and has been instrumental in enhancing our community with school district projects. These successes helped build the platform for Sangeetha to stand tall on the needs of our community.

When nearly two dozen city employees have vacated positions over well-documented, concerning reasons, it's time to look from the top down and ask what has been done to fix these problems and question why this administration is attacking valued and respected former employees to draw your attention away from current problems like money mismanagement, incomplete projects, the health and safety of our residents and startling levels of disrepair our city is suffering from unnecessarily.

You cannot grow your community until you know your community. It is time to move away from the "this is the way we've always done it" mentality and embrace the changes that are critical in salvaging what we love about Moline to create an environment for people to stay, work and learn.