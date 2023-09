Over the last 125 years, many former Moline High School football players became veterans and served our nation. Many of them died fighting for our freedom. It appalls me that the Moline High School football team was not on the field, standing at attention, during the national anthem, Friday night vs. Geneseo. As a 3rd generation US NAVY Veteran and a 3rd generation Moline’M’Men family member, this display of disrespect needs to be corrected.