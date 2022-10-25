Letter: Moline practice fields need fixed

As a retired school administrator and football coach, I am appalled at the condition of the football practice fields at Moline High School.

The freshmen team practices on a make-shift field by Whitey's. The varsity and sophomore squads practice at what used to be the freshman practice field. Other users of this field are the Moline High School Physical Education classes, the MHS Band and the Jr. Maroon football program. With the lack of a sprinkler system, the ground is compacted, dry and as hard as concrete with numerous uneven/bare spots. These field conditions can be the cause of shin splints, sprained ankles and worse, concussions. In a recent Jr. Maroon game, three players went out of the game because of hard contact with the ground.

There is a spacious field that is irrigated at the Coolidge building that has not been used for the last two years. I understand it has ruts from snow removal before the spring COVID-19 season, but why has it taken so long for this to be corrected? Another option would be to put Astroturf on Browning field. After North Scott High School installs theirs, Moline will be the only large school in the area without it. This would create opportunities for many groups to use the field without the wear and tear of natural grass.

I would encourage the district administrators and school board members to take a walk on the above-mentioned fields. It is for the health and safety of our student athletes.

Allan Gorgal

Moline