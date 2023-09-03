A friend in Geneseo gave me an old Dispatch-Argus newspaper dated February 1, 1945. Much of it was about WWII.

As a former old Moliner, I was surprised to see two photos and an article about a Victory ship named the S.S. Moline. She was sponsored by the Moline, IL., Rotary Club and was the 654th vessel built by the Kaiser Co. Mrs. Otto Schweinberger, wife of the president of the club, christened the 10,800 ton ship with a bottle of champagne.