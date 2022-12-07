Letter: Moline wasn't always this way

I think when you've lived in Moline for a while you get immune to what a depressing sight the Uptown area of 15th Street is, and it doesn't get any better at the foot of the hill except for the dog run.

I have a friend from Detroit who was appalled. "I thought Detroit was bad, but this place makes me want to go home."

I told him that it wasn't always this way. "See that boarded up building on the corner with the new sidewalk that took two months to finish? That used to be Wheelock's Drug Store. And those bars with the for sale signs on the front? Believe it or not, there used to be loud drunk people in them on a Friday night and the Roxy Theater next door to them.

As we look to the south, you may have noticed the vacant lot on the corner across from Wheelock's. That used to be Benner's Grocery Store and the Uptown Bank. Across from that is a rotting drug store full of rats. I used to love going to Peter's Bakery and the five and dime store, but they're boarded up too waiting for a tenant.

"Well, what do you think happened?" "Pretty much the same thing that happened to your hometown. They sent all of our jobs to China and here we are with no tax base, crumbling streets, and less people. The good news is that we're getting more slot machine parlors, pawn shops, and cannabis stores all the time."

Jim Vize

Moline